'I knew' - Seamus Coleman on his plan for Leeds United's Illan Meslier but strike admission
Everton's Seamus Coleman has explained how he knew there would be an opportunity to catch out Leeds United's Illan Meslier for his tight-finish winner in Saturday's Premier League clash at Goodison Park.
Toffees captain Coleman bagged the only goal of the game in the 64th minute when letting fly with an effort from near the right touchline with a powerful strike that flew behind Meslier into the back of the net. As Everton countered, the backtracking Meslier had positioned himself still several yards off his line and Coleman says he knew the Frenchman would leave him a possible gap to exploit by expecting a cross into the box from the right flank. Coleman, though, who is a right back, also admitted that the chances of his strike actually finding the back of the net would usually be slim.
“Everybody was predicting the cross, but the way my hips were feeling, I couldn’t wrap around it,” said Coleman to evertonfc.com. “So I thought I would take on the shot because I knew he (Meslier) would be anticipating the cross. Thankfully I have caught it well. I am not sure I would catch it like that again if I hit it another 10 times.”