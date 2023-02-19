'I knew' - Seamus Coleman on his plan for Leeds United's Illan Meslier but strike admission

Toffees captain Coleman bagged the only goal of the game in the 64th minute when letting fly with an effort from near the right touchline with a powerful strike that flew behind Meslier into the back of the net. As Everton countered, the backtracking Meslier had positioned himself still several yards off his line and Coleman says he knew the Frenchman would leave him a possible gap to exploit by expecting a cross into the box from the right flank. Coleman, though, who is a right back, also admitted that the chances of his strike actually finding the back of the net would usually be slim.