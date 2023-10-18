Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips remains a big talking point on the transfer rumour mill. The midfielder has been presented with a dilemma surrounding his future, as his lack of game time with Manchester City could hinder his spot in the England team.

After the Three Lions’ win against Italy on Tuesday, Phillips made a big admission, which could blow his transfer saga wide open.

“I know that I need to be playing games and competing every weekend. I’m going to have to make a decision on [my future] over the next months. He [Gareth Southgate] just says that for me to keep my spot I have to be playing games. That’s what I want to do. I have agreed with Gareth on that.”

Phillips still has five years left on his current contract at the Etihad but there is plenty of interest surrounding him right now and many are prepared to see him depart either in January or next summer. The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards recently appeared on the BBC’s Football Gossip Daily and said a return to Leeds would be Phillips’ ‘ideal move’, while also claiming that Everton are ‘definitely interested’ in his services.

New reports have also linked the midfielder to Newcastle United, with the Northern Echo reporting that Eddie Howe’s side are ‘ready to make a quick move’ for the City man in the new year. Providing he continues to struggle for selection under Pep Guardiola, Newcastle will be ‘ready to strike’ for Phillips for either a permanent move, or an initial loan deal with an option to buy.