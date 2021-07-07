HISTORY BOY - Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United paid tribute to his late grandmother Val Crosby after helping England to a 2-1 Euro 2020 semi-final win over Denmark at Wembley. They now face Italy in the final on Sunday. Pic: Getty

The 107-cap former England, Arsenal and Chelsea full-back, who before the tournament had expressed doubts over Phillips' suitability for a more advanced midfield role in Gareth Southgate's team, has been well and truly won over by the Whites man.

He picked out Phillips and his midfield partner Declan Rice as 'integral' players for England before tonight's 2-1 Euro 2020 semi-final win over the Danes.

At full-time the ITV touchline pundit was in prime position to witness the celebrations of the England players in front of their loved ones in the stands, as Phillips donned a shirt bearing 'Granny Val' on the back, in tribute to his late grandmother.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cole was able to express his admiration for Phillips face to face.

"It was emotional," he said.

"It was brilliant to see these fans here, the families are here, the players are celebrating singing that great song, it’s just wonderful.

"I had to get Kalvin Phillips here and say big respect, I think he's been tremendous in this tournament, so solid and integral in this England team.

"My throat is dry, my mouth is dry, it's really drained me."