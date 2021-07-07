'I had to get Kalvin Phillips here' - Ashley Cole's touchline moment with Leeds United star after England Euro 2020 win
Ashley Cole and Leeds United's England star Kalvin Phillips shared a moment on the touchline at Wembley after tonight's Three Lions win over Denmark.
The 107-cap former England, Arsenal and Chelsea full-back, who before the tournament had expressed doubts over Phillips' suitability for a more advanced midfield role in Gareth Southgate's team, has been well and truly won over by the Whites man.
He picked out Phillips and his midfield partner Declan Rice as 'integral' players for England before tonight's 2-1 Euro 2020 semi-final win over the Danes.
At full-time the ITV touchline pundit was in prime position to witness the celebrations of the England players in front of their loved ones in the stands, as Phillips donned a shirt bearing 'Granny Val' on the back, in tribute to his late grandmother.
Cole was able to express his admiration for Phillips face to face.
"It was emotional," he said.
"It was brilliant to see these fans here, the families are here, the players are celebrating singing that great song, it’s just wonderful.
"I had to get Kalvin Phillips here and say big respect, I think he's been tremendous in this tournament, so solid and integral in this England team.
"My throat is dry, my mouth is dry, it's really drained me."
Phillips and England got off to a shaky start, falling behind to a Mikkel Damsgaard free-kick, before a Simon Kjær own goal and Harry Kane's extra-time winner booked a place in the final against Italy for the Three Lions.