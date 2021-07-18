DEBUT BRACE: For Leeds United's Ryan Edmondson on loan at Fleetwood Town. Picture by Fleetwood Town FC.

Whites striker Edmondson joined Fleetwood on a season-long loan last month but the 20-year-old has had to spend the last ten days in isolation at home whilst he recovered from Covid-19.

The 20-year-old finally re-joined his team mates on Saturday morning before Fleetwood's pre-season friendly at Rochdale, in which Edmondson came off the bench to net a brace in a 3-3 draw.

Fleetwood were 3-1 down when Edmondson was brought on by boss Simon Grayson seven minutes after the break.

“I feel great," Edmondson told Fleetwood Town's official website.

"I've been in isolation for the past ten days and it’s been difficult, but I’m just happy I could get a run out, come on, score the goals and change the game because it took us a while to get into it.

“With the heat you wouldn’t have thought we were in Rochdale today I’ll tell you that!

"You’d think we were in Portugal! But every single person out there put in a really good shift, you can see by the lads’ reactions that we all feel like we have lost a stone and a half from losing water.

“It was tough being out there today, but in the end, you don’t want to lose where we didn’t come away with a defeat - we came away with a draw where we can take a bit of something from this game into the next game.

“Strikers look for that kind of start where I have come in and got my two goals, it’s unbelievable and it’s a great feeling to continue into League One.”

