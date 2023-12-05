Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Summerville has enjoyed a superb start to the Championship season and bagged his eighth goal of the campaign in Saturday’s hosting of Middlesbrough to help his side to a 3-2 success. The 22-year-old Dutch winger has also contributed six assists so far this term, three of which arrived in October en route to the Dutchman being named the Championship’s player of the month in which he scored five times.

The Whites star’s brilliant contributions have helped third-placed Leeds chip away at the gap to the division’s top two and Summerville says every player within Daniel Farke’s squad is playing with confidence, including United’s substitutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The flying Dutch winger says there is now a different feeling within the squad to last season’s relegated group and that helping Leeds back to the promised land is one of his individual aims.

DIFFERENT FEEL: Hailed by Whites winger Crysencio Summerville, above, at Leeds United this year, the Dutchman pictured celebrating his strike in October's victory against Huddersfield Town at Elland Road. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

“I have got two targets,” said Summerville to LUTV. "I try to improve my end product, my goals and assists, but I want to be a key player for Leeds United and to return to the Premier League. They are my goals actually."