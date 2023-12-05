'I feel different' - Crysencio Summerville reveals his two targets and cites big Leeds United change
Summerville has enjoyed a superb start to the Championship season and bagged his eighth goal of the campaign in Saturday’s hosting of Middlesbrough to help his side to a 3-2 success. The 22-year-old Dutch winger has also contributed six assists so far this term, three of which arrived in October en route to the Dutchman being named the Championship’s player of the month in which he scored five times.
The Whites star’s brilliant contributions have helped third-placed Leeds chip away at the gap to the division’s top two and Summerville says every player within Daniel Farke’s squad is playing with confidence, including United’s substitutes.
The flying Dutch winger says there is now a different feeling within the squad to last season’s relegated group and that helping Leeds back to the promised land is one of his individual aims.
“I have got two targets,” said Summerville to LUTV. "I try to improve my end product, my goals and assists, but I want to be a key player for Leeds United and to return to the Premier League. They are my goals actually."
Pressed on the current confidence levels within the team, Summerville reasoned: “I think not only for myself, I think the whole team, even the players on the bench who come on from the bench, everyone is ready to go, if they start or not. I feel like we are in a good place and a good environment. This is Leeds you know so I am happy with the team. As a group I feel different this year. Everyone is together and I think if you have that in the team then you are going to win games."