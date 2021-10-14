'I don't see them doing much' - ex-Arsenal ace reveals Leeds United predictions amid transfer links

LEEDS, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: Michail Antonio of West Ham United battles for possession with Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leeds United and West Ham United at Elland Road on September 25, 2021 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United had a fairly quiet summer transfer window, adding only Daniel James and Junior Firpo to their ranks – as well as a permanent deal for loanee winger Jack Harrison.

The Whites were keen to bring in an extra central midfielder as they saw a series of bids for Huddersfield Town’s Lewis O’Brien rejected, with the 22-year-old since penning a new contract with the Terriers.

However, The Athletic’s Phil Hay has claimed Marcelo Bielsa’s side will refrain from entering the January market unless their league position becomes a concern and former Arsenal and Everton forward Kevin Campbell doesn’t believe this will be a deal-breaker.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked by Football Insider whether the Whites should strengthen in January, Campbell said: “Do they need another centre-midfielder?

“They didn’t look good when Kalvin Philips was missing. I think they would get by if they did not sign anybody in January though. They definitely have enough to stay up in my opinion.”

The Yorkshire club currently have four senior central midfielders on their books, with star boy Kalvin Phillips the most important piece of Bielsa’s puzzle.

The 25-year-old was missed by his England teammates over the international break as he picked up an injury, but is looking likely to return to Premier League action this weekend.

On Leeds United’s January window, Campbell added: “Results are the currency of football though. If results do not go their way between now and January, everything could change. They might inject a bit of quality into their squad.

“I think Leeds will go on a run though. I think they’ll be out in and around mid-table by Christmas so I don’t see them doing much in window.”

The Whites currently sit 16th in the Premier League table and will be hoping they can pick up where they left off before the international break after earning their first win of the campaign against Watford.

Bielsa will lead his side out against relegation candidates Southampton this weekend, with the Saints currently hovering above the bottom three with only four points to their name.