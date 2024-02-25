Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Farke’s second-placed Whites approached Friday night’s top-of-the-table clash against Championship leaders Leicester City having won eight league games in a row but looked destined for defeat as the contest neared its closing stages.

A Wout Faes header had given Leicester a 1-0 advantage in the 15th minute and the Foxes then dominated the start of the second half, squandering a host of chances to add to their lead. Gray, though, then played a pivotal role as United pulled off a stunning Elland Road comeback to record a 3-1 success to spark scenes that 17-year-old Gray labelled as the best he has seen in his life so far.

Leicester could have booted 12 points clear of Leeds with a victory but the gap is now down to six points and teenage star Gray says his side were determined to prove a point of a different kind.

BEST YET: Says Leeds United teen star Archie Gray, above. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"It means a lot,” said Gray post match to LUTV. “We needed to win this game. We thought before the game, everyone was desperate to win the game because there's been a lot of build up to it, it's first v second and we wanted to prove a point and we did. It was a good result."

Pressed on what he thought of the crazy scenes inside Elland Road as Leeds fought back for victory, Gray declared: “To be honest, I think it's the best it's been in my whole life and I have been watching Leeds since I was like two years old, three years old.