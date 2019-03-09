"I'd love to play Leeds United in the play-offs", claims Bristol City boss Lee Johnson

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson claimed he would “love to play Leeds United in the play-offs” after suffering a second defeat of the season to Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Leeds followed up a 2-0 win over City at Elland Road in November by taking a 1-0 victory at Ashton Gate, keeping themselves in the Championship’s top two with 10 matches remaining.

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson reflects on Leeds United clash.

United are fighting for automatic promotion and hold a two-point advantage over Sheffield United in third but the scrap to avoid the uncertainty of the play-offs looks set to go down to the final stages of the term.

Norwich City continue to lead the table after their defeat of Swansea City on Friday night.

Bristol City, meanwhile, are in seventh place and could yet feature in the end-of-season lottery but their defeat this afternoon saw Derby County knock them out of the top six.

Johnson praised Bielsa’s philosophy, saying it was “the sign of a good coach”, but insisted a game at Elland Road which turned on a red card shown to Josh Brownhill and a tight contest at Ashton Gate would leave him with no fear if his side met Leeds again in the play-offs.

Johnson said: “I can only talk about the two games and in the first game we were in it until the sending off. This game was fairly even but they were slightly more at it and slightly better technically.

“You could see the style and the philosophy he (Bielsa) is trying to play to and that’s always the sign of a good coach but there are many good coaches in this division.

“It’ll be interesting particularly with that top three to see who plays who and I’d love to play Leeds in the play-offs.”