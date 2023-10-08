Joel Piroe helped fire Leeds United to the boost of back to back wins before a personal admission as the striker voiced Whites opposition doubt.

Just three days after Wednesday night’s 1-0 win at home to Queens Park Rangers, goals from Piroe and Dan James sealed a 2-1 victory against Saturday’s Championship visitors Bristol City which left the Whites fifth heading into the international break.

James converted a Georginio Rutter cross to put Leeds ahead in the 37th minute only for Bristol City to equalise in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time through a Kal Naismith header from a corner.

Piroe’s calm finish eight minutes after the interval then proved the game’s winning goal but the Dutch forward felt the contest could have been over before the break and that he should have added more than just the one goal to his growing tally in a Whites shirt.

WINNER: Whites striker Joel Piroe, third from right, celebrates putting Leeds United back in front in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Championship visitors Bristol City at Elland Road. Picture by Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Leeds had 21 attempts at goal during the contest, eight of which were on target compared to Bristol City’s eight efforts of which only two were directed between the posts.

Expressing doubts over whether Bristol City would have had the power to come back from 2-0 or 3-0 down, Piroe told LUTV: “I think I could have scored more and made it a little bit easier for ourselves as well. But I am always happy to be on the scoresheet.

"I think even before we conceded in the last seconds in the first half, if we are up two, maybe three nil even then it's a different game already, I'm not sure if they would have the confidence or power to score against us."

