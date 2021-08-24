EXPECTING MORE - Kalvin Phillips feels he can get a lot fitter and stronger now that he's back in action with Leeds United. Pic: Getty

The midfielder returned to Marcelo Bielsa's starting line-up for the Elland Road clash with Everton, making his first appearance of the season and showing what the Whites were missing against Manchester United.

His summer break after playing all-but 25 minutes of England's seven games at Euro 2020 lasted just 11 days and Bielsa opted not to use him in the season opener at Old Trafford.

Although Phillips impressed on Saturday, helping to give Leeds complete control of large periods in the 2-2 draw with the Toffees, and delivering the cross that led to Raphinha's spectacular equaliser, Phillips showed a few signs of rust and weariness.

He says Leeds did not show the best of themselves against Everton and he in particular has a lot more to give, having not yet reached peak condition.

“Maybe because it’s early on in the season, especially me," he said.

"I’m trying to get my legs back into it now, this is my first game since the Euros.

"I just feel like me personally I could be a lot fitter and I could be a lot stronger as well.”

Bielsa was pleased with aspects of Leeds' performance but not the number of chances Everton were able to create and although Phillips says Leeds' style of play contributes to that, he expects them to be able to tighten up defensively.

"I think every team is going to create chances against us, it's just the way that we play," he said.

"The goals that they scored, we probably could have done better on but it's early on in the season, we will work on that and take that into the next game."