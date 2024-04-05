Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has weighed in on the Championship’s automatic promotion race. Leeds United are currently vying for a top two spot with Ipswich Town and Leicester City, while Southampton may have given themselves too big a mountain to climb with games quickly running out.

Daniel Farke’s men are currently in second spot, but with Leicester having a game in hand below them, they are going to need to gain a result on either the Foxes or Ipswich to ensure they have their fate in their own hands heading into the final few games of the season.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To add fascination to the race, it’s now that nervy time in the season where teams and players can ill-afford to make mistakes. That’s especially true for Leeds while they remain off-the-pace for a top two spot, but one pundit believes the Whites are still favourites to secure a Premier League return.

"They've got a manager who has been there and done it, while their front line is ridiculous,” said Goodman in an interview with Crypto Casino LTD. “Farke has Crysencio Summerville, Dan James, Georginio Ruitter, Willy Gnonto, Patrick Bamford, Mateo Joseph and Jaidon Anthony at his disposal.

"When you align that with a water-tight and rock-solid defensive unit which they have with Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu, you have to be favourites to get the job done.

"I'm going to be gutted for the team that finishes third and I'm already a tiny bit gutted for Southampton as they've had an excellent season. But I cannot see Leeds United finishing outside the top two."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad