'I cannot see...' - Pundit issues verdict on Leeds United's promotion bid
Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has weighed in on the Championship’s automatic promotion race. Leeds United are currently vying for a top two spot with Ipswich Town and Leicester City, while Southampton may have given themselves too big a mountain to climb with games quickly running out.
Daniel Farke’s men are currently in second spot, but with Leicester having a game in hand below them, they are going to need to gain a result on either the Foxes or Ipswich to ensure they have their fate in their own hands heading into the final few games of the season.
To add fascination to the race, it’s now that nervy time in the season where teams and players can ill-afford to make mistakes. That’s especially true for Leeds while they remain off-the-pace for a top two spot, but one pundit believes the Whites are still favourites to secure a Premier League return.
"They've got a manager who has been there and done it, while their front line is ridiculous,” said Goodman in an interview with Crypto Casino LTD. “Farke has Crysencio Summerville, Dan James, Georginio Ruitter, Willy Gnonto, Patrick Bamford, Mateo Joseph and Jaidon Anthony at his disposal.
"When you align that with a water-tight and rock-solid defensive unit which they have with Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu, you have to be favourites to get the job done.
"I'm going to be gutted for the team that finishes third and I'm already a tiny bit gutted for Southampton as they've had an excellent season. But I cannot see Leeds United finishing outside the top two."
Leeds have been the best team in the league since the turn of the year, remaining unbeaten at home all season. That sort of form should see them promoted, but anything less will likely leave them relying on rivals slipping up.
