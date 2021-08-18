Leeds United midfielder Sean McGurk. Pic: LUFC

The 18-year-old midfielder joined the Thorp Arch ranks last month following his departure from Wigan Athletic.

McGurk - who put pen to paper on a three-year deal at Elland Road - helped the Latics to back-to-back academy titles, along with five goals in three FA Youth Cup games.

He made his impact felt immediately this week, scoring on debut for United as Leeds kicked off their first campaign in the top division of development league football in style.

“I’ve only been here a few weeks, but I can tell how close all the groups are,” McGurk said of his quick adjustment.

“If that’s how they have been off the pitch, then on the pitch it will be even better. That’s the main part of having a good team that works well.

“This season, with the league we are in, every single game will be tough. There will not be an easy game for anyone so we will just have to take it game by game and do our best each week.”

The Whites began their debut Premier League 2 top flight term with a 3-1 away win over 10-man Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday night.

Goals from Crysencio Summerville, Liam McCarron and McGurk lifted Jackson's side to all three points in the capital.

“I think it’s a perfect way to start off the season,” McGurk added.

“With them going down to 10 men early, it’s never easy, but the lads dug in deep and got the win in the end.

“Coming off the bench in your first game, you want to get yourself a goal and to do that, I am over the moon.

“Coming up into this league, it’s a higher league than last season, but all the lads have prepared well and worked hard day in, day out.