1 . Jean-Kevin Augustin (2020)

Why it didn’t work: Augustin’s loan move became a nightmare for Leeds. Despite high expectations for his contribution to the club’s promotion push, he struggled with fitness, played only a handful of games, and failed to score. The saga took a legal turn when Leeds were forced to buy him after a court ruling, despite his lack of impact, resulting in a total outlay of over £40 million. This made the deal a costly and disastrous mistake in both financial and footballing terms. | Getty Images