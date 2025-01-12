Leeds United have signed some gems in recent years but the transfer market is far from an exact science - and Elland Road regulars know all too well how wrong their club can get it. A conveyor belt of ill-advised owners have spent millions on players who simply haven’t produced, with some going down in folklore as absolute disasters.
Each supporter might have their own worst signing forged by a specific memory, from Paul Rachubka’s Blackpool nightmare to the ‘sicknote six’ under Neil Redfearn. But what does Artificial Intelligence make of the question?
Well, the YEP has asked ChatGPT to rank Leeds United’s 10 worst signings of all time, and the AI tool has also provided an explanation as to why it picked each flop. Scroll down to see what it thinks.
1. Jean-Kevin Augustin (2020)
Why it didn’t work: Augustin’s loan move became a nightmare for Leeds. Despite high expectations for his contribution to the club’s promotion push, he struggled with fitness, played only a handful of games, and failed to score. The saga took a legal turn when Leeds were forced to buy him after a court ruling, despite his lack of impact, resulting in a total outlay of over £40 million. This made the deal a costly and disastrous mistake in both financial and footballing terms. | Getty Images
2. Roque Junior (2003)
Roque Júnior joined Leeds on loan from AC Milan after winning the World Cup with Brazil in 2002. However, his time at Leeds was disappointing, as he struggled to adapt to the Premier League. His performances were marred by errors and inconsistencies, and Leeds failed to make his loan move permanent. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images
3. Tommaso Bianchi (2014)
Why it didn’t work: Bianchi was brought in to strengthen the midfield, but he struggled to make any significant impact during his time at the club. His performances were often forgettable, and he failed to establish himself as a regular in the starting XI. Leeds eventually moved him on, and his signing was a disappointment. Photo: David Rogers
4. Edgar Cani (2015)
Why it didn't work: Cani joined Leeds with expectations that he could add depth to their forward line, but he failed to impress. He made very few appearances and was unable to score any goals during his brief time at the club. His inability to contribute left him as one of the club's more forgettable signings. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
5. Thomas Brolin (1995)
Why it didn't work: Brolin was a highly promising signing from Parma, but he failed to live up to expectations at Leeds. His time at the club was marred by injuries, poor fitness, and an apparent lack of effort. Despite his previous successes, he struggled to adjust to English football and was eventually offloaded after a short and disappointing spell. | Getty Images
6. Jimmy Kebe (2014)
Why it didn’t work: Kebe joined Leeds with the hope that he could add some pace and creativity to the team, but his time at the club was marked by inconsistent performances and injuries. He couldn’t break into the starting line-up regularly and failed to make any real impact, making his signing a disappointment. Photo: Tony Marshall/Getty Images