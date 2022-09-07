The 3-0 loss at Elland Road was the first of three defeats in seven games for the German and his Stamford Bridge men so far this season, and last night’s 1-0 loss at Dinamo Zagreb appears to have been the final straw. A

beleaguered Tuchel said after the Champions League game that ‘everything’ was missing for the Blues and that he was a part of it.

In between those two games Chelsea beat Leicester City and West Ham United but went down to a 2-1 defeat at Southampton.

Tuchel becomes the second managerial casualty in the Premier League this season after Bournemouth parted company with Scott Parker on August 30.

A statement from Chelsea said: “On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

“Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.

“There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made.”

Tuchel endured a nightmare at Elland Road with his side pressed into mistakes and eventual submission, despite a bright start that should have yielded an opener.

An Édouard Mendy howler gifted Brenden Aaronson Leeds’ first goal in the first half, four minutes before Rodrigo made it 2-0 with a near post header.

In the second half Jack Harrison added a third and although the Whites finished comfortable winners, Tuchel refused to give the home side any credit for their performance or victory.

"We scored an own goal and gave an awfully cheap set-piece away and conceded from a set-piece," he said.

"It has nothing to do with pressing, the style of Leeds, you should not confuse these things. We were able to be the better team, to be one or 2-0 ahead. [Then] the belief is on top level and our body language was not as it was in the last match. That's how I felt it. It's surprising. I don't see the connection that we lost due to the style of Leeds. We knew what was coming but the two goals that cost us the match had nothing to do with that.

"We had the players we wanted to have in goalscoring opportunities but it went the other way. It's more our fault than anyone else's credit. We were not all over the place, we did not lose our discipline against the ball. It was not like we could not cope with anything. It's a set-piece and an own goal that tells the story today."