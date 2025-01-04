Hull City v Leeds United live: Updates and analysis from MKM Stadium, Patrick Bamford and Pascal Struijk injured
Here, upon landing at MKM Stadium, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by in-game updates and analysis before reaction and recap. The 3pm kick-off is not being televised. Second-placed Burnley have the chance to move level on points with Leeds beforehand in a 12.30pm kick-off at Blackburn Rovers.
Hull City v Leeds United live
The player ratings
Farke reaction
Full time
3-3 - ridiculous
Chance gone
94: Solomon fires at Pandur from the edge of the box
Leeds pressing
90 + 4: But time almost up
NO PENALTY!
90: Puerta goes down in the box, could have been a pen that but not given
CHANCES
90: At both ends, crazy end to end to finish
Leeds subs
90: Joseph and Guilavogui on for Rothwell and Piroe
Added time
Four minutes. Awful goal to concede again, corner, Meslier flaps at it, Kamara rifles home a clinical finish
Goal Hulll
90: From the corner, more poor defending and keeping
Crikey close
89: Kamara cross, Rothwell sticks out a boot, ball flies over his own bar for a corner
A slight relief
87: Ball back with Meslier and Leeds back trying to play out from the box
Cleared
86: But Leeds back under the pump, balls constantly being flung into the box
More danger
86: Hull free kick coming into the box
CHANCE LEEDS
85: James is in, goes for a lobbed finish but keeper Pandur comes flying out and clears - with a header
More danger
84: Hull free kick into the box but Leeds clear - but Hull now have rea belief and plenty of time left
Dear me, a late Christmas present
A free-kick into the box looked to have been dealt with but Meslier was sent scrambling back to his line by a looping header and flapped the ball away but only into the path of Joao Pedro who could not miss from close range.
Goal Hull
Meslier howler
