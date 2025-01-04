Hull City v Leeds United live: Updates and analysis from MKM Stadium, Patrick Bamford and Pascal Struijk injured

Championship leaders Leeds United will seek a third consecutive away win today with an afternoon assignment at Yorkshire neighbours Hull City.

Here, upon landing at MKM Stadium, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by in-game updates and analysis before reaction and recap. The 3pm kick-off is not being televised. Second-placed Burnley have the chance to move level on points with Leeds beforehand in a 12.30pm kick-off at Blackburn Rovers.