Live

Hull City v Leeds United live: Updates and analysis from MKM Stadium, Patrick Bamford and Pascal Struijk injured

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 4th Jan 2025, 11:05 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2025, 14:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Championship leaders Leeds United will seek a third consecutive away win today with an afternoon assignment at Yorkshire neighbours Hull City.

Here, upon landing at MKM Stadium, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by in-game updates and analysis before reaction and recap. The 3pm kick-off is not being televised. Second-placed Burnley have the chance to move level on points with Leeds beforehand in a 12.30pm kick-off at Blackburn Rovers.

Hull City v Leeds United live

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 18:50 GMT

The player ratings

The player ratings

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 18:49 GMT

Farke reaction

Farke reaction

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:52 GMT

Full time

3-3 - ridiculous

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:52 GMT

Chance gone

94: Solomon fires at Pandur from the edge of the box

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:51 GMT

Leeds pressing

90 + 4: But time almost up

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:50 GMT

NO PENALTY!

90: Puerta goes down in the box, could have been a pen that but not given

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:50 GMT

CHANCES

90: At both ends, crazy end to end to finish

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:49 GMT

Leeds subs

90: Joseph and Guilavogui on for Rothwell and Piroe

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:49 GMT

Added time

Four minutes. Awful goal to concede again, corner, Meslier flaps at it, Kamara rifles home a clinical finish

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:46 GMT

Goal Hulll

90: From the corner, more poor defending and keeping

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:46 GMT

Crikey close

89: Kamara cross, Rothwell sticks out a boot, ball flies over his own bar for a corner

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:44 GMT

A slight relief

87: Ball back with Meslier and Leeds back trying to play out from the box

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:43 GMT

Cleared

86: But Leeds back under the pump, balls constantly being flung into the box

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:43 GMT

More danger

86: Hull free kick coming into the box

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:42 GMT

CHANCE LEEDS

85: James is in, goes for a lobbed finish but keeper Pandur comes flying out and clears - with a header

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:41 GMT

More danger

84: Hull free kick into the box but Leeds clear - but Hull now have rea belief and plenty of time left

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:41 GMT

Dear me, a late Christmas present

A free-kick into the box looked to have been dealt with but Meslier was sent scrambling back to his line by a looping header and flapped the ball away but only into the path of Joao Pedro who could not miss from close range.

Sat, 04 Jan, 2025, 16:37 GMT

Goal Hull

Meslier howler

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Hull CityPatrick BamfordPascal StruijkYorkshireBurnleyLeedsBlackburn Rovers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice