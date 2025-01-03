Hull City v Leeds United injury news as fresh blows leave 10 out and 2 doubts but 1 back

The weekend fixture against the Tigers will present United’s fifth game in the space of 15 days, ahead of which Daniel Farke’s Whites sit top of the Championship and three points clear of both second-placed Burnley and third-placed Sheffield United.
Hull, meanwhile, find themselves at the wrong end of the table and below the dreaded dotted line in sitting third-bottom and one point adrift of safety. The club’s fortunes have, however, improved under new boss Ruben Selles who has a host of injuries to contend with. But Leeds also have key men either out or doubtful for the Saturday afternoon 3pm kick-off against the Tigers. Here, we run through the injury news from both camps with ten players out and two more doubts.
1. Oscar Zambrano (out - suspended)
Hull's Ecuador under-20s international midfielder is banned having been suspended by CONMEBOL in November for breaching anti-doping rules. Photo: Cameron Smith
2. Liam Millar (out)
A player who has often caused Leeds bother, Hull's Canadian international winger Millar is out for the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered in October's 1-1 draw against Burnley. Photo: Cameron Smith
3. Mohamed Belloumi (out)
Algerian winger Belloumi is another Hull player out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury, the 22-year-old suffering the blow in November's fixture against Oxford United. Photo: Cameron Howard
4. Ryan Longman (out)
Hull winger Longman suffered a groin injury in the closing stages of his side's 1-0 win at Blackburn Rovers in the final game of 2024, a blow that is set to keep him out for a fortnight. Photo: George Wood
5. Kasey Palmer (out)
Hull's Jamaica international attacking midfielder Palmer suffered an ankle injury in last month's defeat at Coventry City and the 28-year-old is yet to make a return. Photo: George Wood
6. Carl Rushworth (out)
Hull's Brighton loanee keeper Rushworth suffered a serious ankle injury just as he was about to make his Tigers debut in October's clash against Sunderland. The England under-21s stopper is though to be close to making a return but Brighton are reportedly considering recalling him. Photo: Cameron Smith
