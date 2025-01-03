Hull City v Leeds United injury news as fresh blows leave 10 out and 2 doubts but 1 back

The weekend fixture against the Tigers will present United’s fifth game in the space of 15 days, ahead of which Daniel Farke’s Whites sit top of the Championship and three points clear of both second-placed Burnley and third-placed Sheffield United .

Hull, meanwhile, find themselves at the wrong end of the table and below the dreaded dotted line in sitting third-bottom and one point adrift of safety. The club’s fortunes have, however, improved under new boss Ruben Selles who has a host of injuries to contend with. But Leeds also have key men either out or doubtful for the Saturday afternoon 3pm kick-off against the Tigers. Here, we run through the injury news from both camps with ten players out and two more doubts.