Hull City star Jean Michael Seri has sent a warning to his teammates ahead of their away clash with Leeds United on Monday night. The Whites welcome a tough-looking Tigers side to Elland Road as they look to protect their unbeaten home record and take a step towards automatic promotion.

A draw on Good Friday saw Leeds gain a point on Leicester City, but the Foxes having a game in hand, Leeds do not have their fate in their own hands at this point. That said, there are twists and turns to come, and if they know that if they remain consistent, they will have every chance of sealing promotion.

It's a similar story for Hull, who arrive at Elland Road currently in ninth place, six points outside the playoffs but with a game in hand, making this another crucial game for them and their playoff hopes. “(Leeds are a) good team, (with) good players,” Hull star Seri said ahead of this one. “What we're going to face there, is the kind of game where if you lose the ball, they're going to punish us.

"What you have to do is take care of the ball and be able to play. Don't be afraid – move, play, make those runs. If you go there knowing you're going to wait for the moment, they're going to wait for our mistakes. If we make mistakes, they punish us. We just have to recognise we're going to face a team that have good players up front. If we make one mistake, they're going to punish us. That's it.

"They're not the type of team who are going to kick the ball long and play for second balls. They're going to play because they have quality players on the pitch. What we have to do is respond, analyse them and play to meet them. It's going to be a good game, but if we want to win, we know what we have to do.”