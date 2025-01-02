Hull City set to lose midfielder ahead of Leeds United clash as new manager axes summer signing
The 27-year-old is set to join 2. Bundesliga side SC Paderborn on loan until the end of the season just months after swapping Germany's second tier for the MKM Stadium.
Mehlem joined the Tigers over the summer under then-boss Tim Walter, however, since Walter's sacking, Mehlem has struggled for minutes under new head coach Ruben Selles.
"I gave permission for him to travel to Germany to go and close some details for his loan to a team in Germany," Selles told the Hull Daily Mail following his side's 1-0 defeat by Middlesbrough on New Year's Day. Mehlem's deal is expected to be completed by the time the Tigers host Leeds on Saturday afternoon. The club do plan to fill Mehlem's place in the squad, although, they are unlikely to have sourced and registered a replacement by the time the two sides meet this weekend.
Mehlem scored one goal and registered three assists in his 17 appearances for Hull, who currently sit third-bottom of the Championship. Despite their position in the table, Hull have appeared more defensively secure since Selles' arrival and if not for Alex Gilbert's 93rd-minute winner for Boro, would have held the free-scoring Riversiders to a stalemate on New Year's Day.
