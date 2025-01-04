Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hull City have asked their supporters to refrain from bringing Turkish flags into the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon ahead of the Championship clash with Leeds United.

The Humberside club have issued a message to supporters reminding them to be respectful of visiting opposition Leeds.

Hull are owned by Turkish media mogul Acun Ilicali and in support of the ownership at the MKM Stadium, home fans occasionally show their approval with the brandishing of Turkish flags on matchday.

Leeds’ relationship with the country was marred following the murder of much-loved supporters Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight in Istanbul almost 25 years ago, as the Whites prepared to contest a UEFA Champions League knockout tie with Galatasaray.

Ahead of the Yorkshire derby, Hull have released a statement urging supporters to be mindful of Leeds’ connection to Turkiye.

“Hull City will once again stand with Leeds United in respecting the memory of Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight. Chris and Kev tragically had their lives taken from them while supporting their club on 5 April 2000.

“ We politely ask supporters to refrain from bringing Türkiye flags or shirts to the MKM Stadium out of respect for the tragic events in Istanbul 25 years ago. Be loud and get behind the team, but please do so in the right manner.”

The gesture has been well-received by Leeds supporters and is expected to be observed and respected by home fans during today’s 3pm kick-off at the MKM Stadium.