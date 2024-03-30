Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has called on his players to 'do the shirt proud' at Leeds United on Monday night. The Tigers' hopes of claiming a Championship play-off spot were dealt a huge blow on Friday afternoon as they lost 2-0 at home to Stoke City and dropped down to ninth, six points short of the top six pace.

It was a lacklustre performance from Rosenior's side who failed to even register a shot on target against the Potters at the MKM Stadium, where they have struggled to find traction for most of the season. Hull have been much stronger on the road, though, picking up nine wins in total, including results at Leicester City and Southampton.

In fact, the East Yorkshire side haven't been beaten on the road since New Year's Day and as they look to respond to Good Friday's disappointment and keep their play-off ambitions alive, they might just fancy their chances of claiming another big scalp, with Rosenior expecting to see an improved showing.

"There's a lot of football to play," the Hull boss told BBC Radio Humberside. "Things change really quickly. It's seven points but we have a game in hand and now, you win another game and all of a sudden you're right in it.

"I've seen this happen so many times in the play-off run. What we have to do is we have to take our medicine. I want us to feel the pain of today to make sure it doesn't happen again.

"We have to come back in tomorrow (Saturday), we have to analyse things and we have to make sure we go to Leeds and fight and do this shirt proud, which sadly, for me and I haven't said this too often, we didn't do today and that's a disappointing thing to take."

On the results they've picked up on the road, Rosenior added: "I think that's the frustration, it's a 46-game season and it's how good you are over 46 games. We've proved on so many occasions that we can mix it with the best teams in the league and win games and play really well and dominate.