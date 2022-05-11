Huge uncertainty over Leeds United finish place prediction despite Chelsea forecast

Thomas Tuchel's Blues are no bigger than 8-11 to back a victory whilst the draw is on offer at 17-5.

With Patrick Bamford out injured, Chelsea have the first six players in the first goalscorer market which is headed by Romelu Lukaku at 11-2.

Kai Havertz (6-1), Christian Pulisic (38-5), Hakim Ziyech (39-5), Timo Werner (39-5) and Mason Mount (39-5) are next before Whites duo Rodrigo (21-2) and Raphinha (11-1) are introduced.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CHIEF THREAT: Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, above, is favourite to score first in tonight's clash against Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images.

There is, however, very little in it when it comes to the market for the third and final team to be relegated between Leeds and Burnley.

The Whites are just about favourites for the drop at even money but the Clarets are 11-10.