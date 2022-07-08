Huge praise for new Leeds United star from ex-Manchester United ace in message to Whites player

Leeds unveiled 23-year-old Colombian international winger Luis Sinisterra as the club's sixth signing of the summer on Thursday in a move from Feyenoord costing around 25 million euros with add-ons.
Sinisterra first joined Feyenoord back in July 2018, six months after the club had signed former prolific Red Devils striker Van Persie upon the cancelling of his contract at Fenerbache..
The duo then spent the 2018-19 season as team mates and Van Persie has given an indication of what Leeds can expect from their new Colombian recruit.
Writing on his Instagram story, van Persie sent a message to Sinisterra saying: "Good luck Luis Sinisterra. What a player."
The message was accompanied by emojis of a heart, a fire and stars in the eyes.