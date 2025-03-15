Huge new boost in Leeds United promotion bid expected with major fresh Whites backing

Leeds sit two points clear at the top of the Championship - and it’s expected to get even better.

A huge new boost in Leeds United’s Championship promotion bid is expected with major fresh backing for Daniel Farke’s Whites.

Leeds moved two points clear at the top of the division with Wednesday night’s 2-0 victory at home to Millwall and a chance to move further clear now presents itself in today’s lunchtime kick-off at QPR.

Leeds suffered a damaging 4-0 defeat in last season’s corresponding fixture but the bookies have issued huge fresh Whites backing for this year’s visit in which they fully expect them to take all three points.

Despite United’s struggles in recent lunchtime kick-offs, the bookies are confident that Leeds - as strong odds-on favourites - will leave Loftus Road with the huge new boost of another three-point haul in their promotion bid.

The Whites are no bigger than 8-15 yet as short as 4-9 with some firms. The Rs can be backed at 11-2 to repeat last season’s success against Leeds whilst the draw is on offer at 10-3.

Reflecting the confidence in Farke’s side, Leeds have the first seven players in the first goalscorer market which is headed by Joel Piroe at 4s.

Michael Frey is rated the chief QPR goal threat but the Swiss forward is still as big as 12-1 to score first, only marginally shorter than Whites defender Pascal Struijk at 13s.

The bookmakers fully expect Leeds to kick five points ahead of second-placed Sheffield United and establish a new seven-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places back to third-placed Burnley, albeit having played a game more.

Burnley visit Swansea City in a Saturday afternoon 3pm kick-off whilst Sheffield United have a Sunday lunchtime Steel City derby on the agenda with a 12.30pm kick-off against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.