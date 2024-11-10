Leeds lined up for Saturday afternoon’s hosting of Queens Park Rangers having dropped out of the automatic promotion places and down to third but goals from Jayden Bogle and Joel Piroe fired the Whites to a 2-0 success.

The win sent Leeds back into second place and allowed Daniel Farke’s Whites to close to within just two points of leaders Sunderland. But Sunderland’s slip also presented a new chance for Sheffield United ahead of Sunday afternoon’s Steel City derby against Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane.

Chris Wilder’s side headed into the derby knowing that a win would send them level on points with Sunderland and two points above Leeds who would be knocked back down to third on the same amount of games played.

Saturday also featured a particularly impressive win for improving Middlesbrough who moved sixth but still five points behind Leeds with a 5-1 thumping of Luton Town at the Riverside. Burnley are level on points with Boro in fifth but with a game in hand which they take in at home to Swansea City on Sunday afternoon.