Huge Leeds United, Sheffield United, Sunderland, Middlesbrough change in bookies' new predicted final Championship table

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 10th Nov 2024, 12:00 BST
Leeds United have made fresh inroads in the Championship promotion race – and there has been a big change in the bookies’ new predicted final table.

Leeds lined up for Saturday afternoon’s hosting of Queens Park Rangers having dropped out of the automatic promotion places and down to third but goals from Jayden Bogle and Joel Piroe fired the Whites to a 2-0 success.

The win sent Leeds back into second place and allowed Daniel Farke’s Whites to close to within just two points of leaders Sunderland. But Sunderland’s slip also presented a new chance for Sheffield United ahead of Sunday afternoon’s Steel City derby against Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane.

Chris Wilder’s side headed into the derby knowing that a win would send them level on points with Sunderland and two points above Leeds who would be knocked back down to third on the same amount of games played.

Saturday also featured a particularly impressive win for improving Middlesbrough who moved sixth but still five points behind Leeds with a 5-1 thumping of Luton Town at the Riverside. Burnley are level on points with Boro in fifth but with a game in hand which they take in at home to Swansea City on Sunday afternoon.

Watford, meanwhile, sit fourth after Friday night’s 1-0 win at home to Oxford United, the Hornets one point ahead of Boro and Burnley but three behind the Blades and four adrift of Leeds. The fresh twists led to revised betting markets from the bookmakers and this is how they now see the final table presenting itself based on the very latest odds.

Relegation odds: 1-2.

1. 24th: Portsmouth (relegated)

Relegation odds: 1-2. Photo: Nigel Roddis

Relegation odds: 4-6.

2. 23rd: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 4-6. Photo: Danny Lawson

Relegation odds: 5-4.

3. 22nd: Queens Park Rangers (relegated)

Relegation odds: 5-4. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Relegation odds: 7-4.

4. 21st: Oxford United

Relegation odds: 7-4. Photo: Warren Little

Relegation odds: 10-3.

5. 20th: Preston North End

Relegation odds: 10-3. Photo: Richard Sellers

Relegation odds: 5-1.

6. 19th: Cardiff City

Relegation odds: 5-1. Photo: Dan Mullan

