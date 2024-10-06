Huge Leeds United, Sheffield United, Sunderland and West Brom changes in supercomputer's new predicted final Championship table and points after Black Cats draw

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 6th Oct 2024, 16:12 GMT
Updated 6th Oct 2024, 16:18 GMT
Leeds United saw three points become one at Sunderland – and a supercomputer has cast a much-changed verdict on the team’s Championship finishing position and points.

Daniel Farke’s Whites were on the cusp of a fine victory in Friday night’s clash at leaders Sunderland but a seemingly harmless Black Cats ball into the box bounced past Illan Meslier to seal the hosts a 2-2 draw. The late concession prevented Leeds from moving into the division’s automatic promotion places and the Whites then dropped back to fifth after Saturday’s results.

After nine games of the new campaign, it’s all led to a fresh predicted final table and points via the supercomputer at Football Web Pages. Here, in reverse order, is the full rundown which includes huge changes for Leeds, West Brom, Sheffield United and Sunderland.

Predicted points: 16.

1. 24th: Cardiff City (relegated)

Predicted points: 16. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 25.

2. 23rd: Portsmouth (relegated)

Predicted points: 25. Photo: Steven Paston

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 46.

3. 22nd: Queens Park Rangers (relegated)

Predicted points: 46. Photo: Gary Oakley

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 47.

4. 21st: Luton Town

Predicted points: 47. Photo: Bradley Collyer

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 50.

5. 20th: Coventry City

Predicted points: 50. Photo: Ian Hodgson

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 57.

6. 19th: Plymouth Argyle

Predicted points: 57. Photo: Bradley Collyer

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandChampionshipSheffield UnitedWest BromBlack CatsIllan MeslierDaniel Farke
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice