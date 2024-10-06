Daniel Farke’s Whites were on the cusp of a fine victory in Friday night’s clash at leaders Sunderland but a seemingly harmless Black Cats ball into the box bounced past Illan Meslier to seal the hosts a 2-2 draw. The late concession prevented Leeds from moving into the division’s automatic promotion places and the Whites then dropped back to fifth after Saturday’s results.
After nine games of the new campaign, it’s all led to a fresh predicted final table and points via the supercomputer at Football Web Pages. Here, in reverse order, is the full rundown which includes huge changes for Leeds, West Brom, Sheffield United and Sunderland.
