Huge Leeds United rivals count cost as Crysencio Summerville records landmark personal first
A big new club first for ex-Whites star Crysencio Summerville has arrived against a big Leeds United rival.
Last season’s Championship player of the year Summerville departed Leeds for West Ham in the summer and the 22-year-old was again named on the bench for Sunday afternoon’s Premier League hosting of Manchester United.
Summerville, though, was brought on at the half-time break for Carlos Soler and bagged his first goal for his new club in the 74th minute to give his side a 1-0 lead against his former club’s big rivals.
His strike had West Ham on course for victory only for Casemiro to draw the Red Devils level with nine minutes left. But the Irons were then awarded a penalty for a foul on Danny Ings and Jarrod Bowen converted to put West Ham back infront and this time they stayed there.
Despite only coming on at the break, Summerville was also named West Ham’s man of the match.
