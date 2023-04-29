Huge Leeds United relief in Premier League survival bid after dramatic twist

Leeds began the weekend sat fifth-bottom and one point clear of the drop zone and also ahead of fourth-bottom Nottingham Forest on goal difference. Hot on the heels of Wednesday night’s 3-1 triumph at home to Brighton, Forest were on course to leapfrog Leeds and move three points ahead of them when leading 1-0 in Saturday’s clash at Brentford.

Victory for Forest would have left Leeds on the brink of the drop zone but Thomas Frank’s side came from behind to seal a 2-1 victory thanks to an 82nd-minute equaliser from Ivan Toney and then 94th-minute winner via Josh Da Silva.

It means Leeds stay fifth-bottom and ahead of Forest on goal difference but also with a game in hand which presents Sunday’s clash at 14th-placed Bournemouth. Leeds, though, would definitely drop a place to fourth-bottom by next week if they fail to take at least a point against the Cherries due to second-bottom Everton visiting third-bottom Leicester City on Monday night.

HELPING HAND: From Brentford as the Bees celebrate Josh Dasilva's winner. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.

Leicester are just one point behind Leeds and with a better goal difference. Everton are two points adrift of the Whites so would overtake Leeds with a victory in the event of the Whites not picking up at least a point at Bournemouth. A draw or win would be enough for Leicester to go above Javi Gracia’s side in the event of a zero point haul against the Cherries.