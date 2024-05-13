Huge Leeds United joy expected with Whites 'preferred' to key rival but team first required

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Huge Leeds United joy is expected with the Whites preferred to a key rival but with a team ‘first’ required.

Leeds will head into Thursday evening’s Championship play-offs semi-final second leg at home to Norwich City with the tie all square following Sunday’s goalless draw at Carrow Road. Sunday’s second semi-final between West Brom and Southampton also ended goalless, the two sides meeting again in the second leg at St Mary’s on Friday night.

Following Sunday’s first legs, Leeds have strengthened their position as play-offs favourites, the bookmakers expecting Daniel Farke’s side to seal promotion back to the Premier League with victory at Wembley. The bookies, though, firmly expect that Leeds will play Southampton in the play-off final which would need the Whites ‘first’ of a season victory against the Saints – even if it meant in extra-time or on penalties – in order to go up.

Russell Martin’s side were the only team during the regular season to record a double over Leeds with victories at both St Mary’s and Elland Road on the final day. There is still not much in it in the play-offs winners market but some firms are now going as short as 11-10 about Farke’s Whites. Leeds are a best-priced 6-4 whereas Southampton can be backed at slightly bigger at 13-8. A couple of firms even have the two teams as joint-favourites.

BRIGHTEST OF FORECASTS: For Leeds United, winger Dan James, left, and boss Daniel Farke. Photo by Steven Paston/PA Wire.

West Brom and Norwich remain unfancied despite Sunday’s draws, the two teams both available at 7-1 to win the play-offs in what the bookmakers believe is a two-horse race, despite both ties being level heading into this week’s second legs.