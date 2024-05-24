Huge Leeds United danger clear but Whites position strengthens amid club confidence
A huge Whites danger is clear but with Premier League confidence in Daniel Farke’s Whites ahead of Sunday’s Championship play-off final against Southampton.
The Whites and Saints will lock horns at Wembley for a place in next season’s Premier League and Southampton’s Adam Armstrong is rated the most likely first scorer by the bookmakers.
The 23-goal striker is a clear 6-1 favourite to score first but four of the next five players in the betting represent the Whites. Joel Piroe is second favourite at 13-2, closely followed by Crysencio Summerville who is the same price as Southampton’s Che Adams at 7s. Whites pair Georginio Rutter and Mateo Joseph are then both 15-2, ahead of Saints duo Sekou Mara and Ross Stewart at 8s.
United’s Joe Gelhardt is also an 8-1 shot, and shorter in the betting than injury doubt Patrick Bamford who is 17-2. Dan James is next at 9s, just ahead of Willy Gnonto at 10s.
Leeds, though, despite Armstrong being the frontrunner to score first, remain favourites for the match itself and indeed the Whites have strengthened their position as market leaders.
United’s price has gradually decreased during the week and Daniel Farke’s side are now no bigger than 27-20 but as short as 6-5 with some firms. Southampton are now as big as 11-5 to win in 90 minutes whilst the draw is a 12-5 shot.
As far as the market that matters most is concerned, Leeds are now no bigger than 7-10 to lift the trophy and seal promotion whereas the Saints can be backed at 6-5.
