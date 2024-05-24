Huge Leeds United danger clear but Whites position strengthens amid club confidence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United confidence is growing - despite a big danger.

A huge Whites danger is clear but with Premier League confidence in Daniel Farke’s Whites ahead of Sunday’s Championship play-off final against Southampton.

Bengal Brasserie Arena Quarter – serving authentic Indian cuisine in the heart of the city. Proudly supporting Leeds United and the YEP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites and Saints will lock horns at Wembley for a place in next season’s Premier League and Southampton’s Adam Armstrong is rated the most likely first scorer by the bookmakers.

The 23-goal striker is a clear 6-1 favourite to score first but four of the next five players in the betting represent the Whites. Joel Piroe is second favourite at 13-2, closely followed by Crysencio Summerville who is the same price as Southampton’s Che Adams at 7s. Whites pair Georginio Rutter and Mateo Joseph are then both 15-2, ahead of Saints duo Sekou Mara and Ross Stewart at 8s.

United’s Joe Gelhardt is also an 8-1 shot, and shorter in the betting than injury doubt Patrick Bamford who is 17-2. Dan James is next at 9s, just ahead of Willy Gnonto at 10s.

Leeds, though, despite Armstrong being the frontrunner to score first, remain favourites for the match itself and indeed the Whites have strengthened their position as market leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United’s price has gradually decreased during the week and Daniel Farke’s side are now no bigger than 27-20 but as short as 6-5 with some firms. Southampton are now as big as 11-5 to win in 90 minutes whilst the draw is a 12-5 shot.