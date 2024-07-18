Massive Leeds United confidence with Whites decision reached amid club's exits
Massive confidence in Leeds United has been declared by the bookmakers amid their first summer Whites verdict as the club head to Harrogate Town.
Leeds will take in their first pre-season friendly in front of fans on Friday evening with the short trip to Harrogate Town before the club depart for Germany for their pre-season training camp and friendlies behind closed doors.
A whole host of players have departed the club since May’s defeat in the Championship play-off final to Southampton, led by stars Archie Gray and Glen Kamara, but the bookies have taken the decision to have huge confidence in Leeds as they head to League Two side Harrogate.
In the first Whites match betting market of the summer, Daniel Farke’s side are long odds on favourites to leave the Exercise Stadium with a victory at an eye-watering 2-9.
The hosts can be backed at 17-2 whilst the draw is on offer at 17-4 and the Leeds confidence is mirrored in the betting for next season’s Championship.
Leeds were installed as clear favourites for next season’s division as soon as betting opened for the 2024-25 campaign and the Whites remain strong market leaders at 18-5, comfortably clear of second favourites Burnley at 8-1.
There is then another gap back to Luton Tow at 12s, followed by Middlesbrough at 14s. Coventry City, Norwich City, Sheffield United and West Brom are all 16-1, after which there is another jump back to both Hull City and Stoke City at 25s.
