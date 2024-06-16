Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joe Rodon excelled on loan at Leeds last season - but that has led to the centre-back being in high demand.

Leeds United reportedly face competition from a common theme trio of Premier League clubs for last season’s loan star Joe Rodon.

Rodon excelled as part of his season-long loan at Leeds from Tottenham Hotspur but Football London are reporting that the 26-year-old is still not in boss Ange Postecoglou’s plans.

Leeds, though, could reportedly face competition for Rodon from all three sides that beat them to promotion last season with a report from Football London revealing interest from all of Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton.

The promoted trio, says the report, are among a ‘a string of further Premier League clubs’ considering a summer move for the Wales international defender. It is because of that interest that Tottenham took the decision to take up the final year option on his contract, Rodon’s Spurs deal now expiring in the summer of 2025.