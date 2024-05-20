Huge Leeds United celebration expected and massive club first amid universal Whites backing
and live on Freeview channel 276
Daniel Farke’s Whites are now just one game away from sealing the club an immediate Premier League return having stormed their way into next Sunday’s Wembley play-off final. Leeds and Southampton will battle it out at the home of football and the bookmakers ultimately expect United to be celebrating a place back in the country’s top flight by next Sunday night.
Leeds have never won the play-offs in five attempts in the club’s history but the bookies expect that to finally change for what would be a massive club first. There is, though, the huge warning of just how close the market is from those producing the odds.
Bengal Brasserie Arena Quarter – serving authentic Indian cuisine in the heart of the city. Proudly supporting Leeds United and the YEP.
In the market that matters the most, outright promotion, Leeds have received universal backing in being favourites with every bookmaker and no bigger than 4-5 but as short as 4-6 with some firms. Southampton, though, are very close to being joint favourites with some firms in being no bigger than 21-20 but as short as 10-11 with some.
In the 90-minute market, Leeds are 6-4 favourites to get the job done in normal time but Southampton are only 19-10 themselves. The draw, which is clearly seen as a huge possibility, is rated just a 13-5 shot. Leeds are 10-1 to win in extra-time and also 10-1 to win on penalties. Southampton are a slightly bigger price to win in extra time at 11s but the Saints are also 10s to win on spot kicks.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.