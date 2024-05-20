Huge Leeds United celebration expected and massive club first amid universal Whites backing

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 20th May 2024, 07:00 BST
Huge Leeds United celebration is expected and a massive club first but with a clear Whites warning.

Daniel Farke’s Whites are now just one game away from sealing the club an immediate Premier League return having stormed their way into next Sunday’s Wembley play-off final. Leeds and Southampton will battle it out at the home of football and the bookmakers ultimately expect United to be celebrating a place back in the country’s top flight by next Sunday night.

Leeds have never won the play-offs in five attempts in the club’s history but the bookies expect that to finally change for what would be a massive club first. There is, though, the huge warning of just how close the market is from those producing the odds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

HUGE BACKING: For Leeds United and boss Daniel Farke, above, in the Championship play-off final against Southampton. Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Wire.HUGE BACKING: For Leeds United and boss Daniel Farke, above, in the Championship play-off final against Southampton. Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Wire.
In the market that matters the most, outright promotion, Leeds have received universal backing in being favourites with every bookmaker and no bigger than 4-5 but as short as 4-6 with some firms. Southampton, though, are very close to being joint favourites with some firms in being no bigger than 21-20 but as short as 10-11 with some.

In the 90-minute market, Leeds are 6-4 favourites to get the job done in normal time but Southampton are only 19-10 themselves. The draw, which is clearly seen as a huge possibility, is rated just a 13-5 shot. Leeds are 10-1 to win in extra-time and also 10-1 to win on penalties. Southampton are a slightly bigger price to win in extra time at 11s but the Saints are also 10s to win on spot kicks.

