Huge Leeds United celebration expected and massive club first amid universal Whites backing

Huge Leeds United celebration is expected and a massive club first but with a clear Whites warning.

Daniel Farke’s Whites are now just one game away from sealing the club an immediate Premier League return having stormed their way into next Sunday’s Wembley play-off final. Leeds and Southampton will battle it out at the home of football and the bookmakers ultimately expect United to be celebrating a place back in the country’s top flight by next Sunday night.

Leeds have never won the play-offs in five attempts in the club’s history but the bookies expect that to finally change for what would be a massive club first. There is, though, the huge warning of just how close the market is from those producing the odds.

HUGE BACKING: For Leeds United and boss Daniel Farke, above, in the Championship play-off final against Southampton. Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

In the market that matters the most, outright promotion, Leeds have received universal backing in being favourites with every bookmaker and no bigger than 4-5 but as short as 4-6 with some firms. Southampton, though, are very close to being joint favourites with some firms in being no bigger than 21-20 but as short as 10-11 with some.