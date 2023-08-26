Huge Leeds United boosts as new signing and returning pair start at Ipswich Town but winger out

Leeds United have been massively boosted for Saturday’s Championship clash at Ipswich Town as the club’s new signing starts alongside a returning star pair.

Leeds announced on Thursday evening that they had completed a deal to sign 24-year-old Dutch striker Joel Piroe from Swansea City on a four-year-deal and the forward goes straight into the XI at Portman Road alongside both Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra.

Gnonto and Sinisterra have both been reintegrated into the Whites group having previously trained alone. Gnonto had refused to play for the club upon being informed he would not be sold this summer and then handed in a transfer request. Sinisterra, meanwhile, was removed due to uncertainty about his contractual situation but both start as part of multiple attacking boosts as Crysencio Summerville also returns from injury to the bench.

Summerville picked up a groin strain during the opening weekend 2-2 draw at home to Cardiff City which left him facing up to three weeks out.

Farke also revealed at Thursday’s pre-match press conference that Daniel James was having problems with his adductors and that Joe Gelhardt had suffered a light shoulder injury in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at home to West Brom but that Gelhardt had still trained. The Whites boss also revealed that Leo Hjelde’s situation had slightly improved as he recovers from concussion.

James is not involved but both Gelhardt and Hjelde are on the bench which also features Jamie Shackleton as he, James and Gelhardt come out of the XI that started against the Baggies. Their places are taken by Piroe, Gnonto and Sinisterra.

Today’s contest comes too soon for the injured Ian Poveda who joins Patrick Bamford, Mateo Joseph, Junior Firpo, captain Liam Cooper and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas on the sidelines.