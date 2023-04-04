Huge Leeds United boost expected in fight for Premier League survival but two clear dangers

Leeds return to action this evening with the first of two back-to-back home games against relegation rivals in a 7.45pm kick-off against Nottingham Forest . Steve Cooper’s side climbed back above Leeds through Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Wolves but the bookmakers firmly expected Leeds to take all three points from this evening’s showdown at Elland Road.

Gracia’s side are odds-on across the board for victory, no bigger than 5-6 but as short as 8-11. Forest can be backed at 7-2 whilst the draw is on offer at 14-5. Leeds have the first five players in the first scorer market which is just about headed by Rodrigo at 9-2 but Forest duo Taiwo Awoniyi and top scorer Brennan Johnson are rated the clear main dangers to the hosts.