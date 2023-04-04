News you can trust since 1890
Huge Leeds United boost expected in fight for Premier League survival but two clear dangers

A huge Whites boost is expected in Leeds United’s fight for Premier League survival, but with two clear main dangers to Javi Gracia’s side.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 4th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

Leeds return to action this evening with the first of two back-to-back home games against relegation rivals in a 7.45pm kick-off against Nottingham Forest. Steve Cooper’s side climbed back above Leeds through Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Wolves but the bookmakers firmly expected Leeds to take all three points from this evening’s showdown at Elland Road.

Gracia’s side are odds-on across the board for victory, no bigger than 5-6 but as short as 8-11. Forest can be backed at 7-2 whilst the draw is on offer at 14-5. Leeds have the first five players in the first scorer market which is just about headed by Rodrigo at 9-2 but Forest duo Taiwo Awoniyi and top scorer Brennan Johnson are rated the clear main dangers to the hosts.

Nigerian international forward Awoniyi has recently returned from a groin injury and is 8-1 to net first whilst Wales star Johnson is 9s, behind Rodrigo and also Patrick Bamford (5s), Georginio Rutter (13-2), Luis Sinisterra (7s) and Crysencio Summerville (15-2).

DANGER: Recently returned Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi, right, pictured with boss Steve Cooper after January's victory against Southampton at St Mary's. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images.DANGER: Recently returned Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi, right, pictured with boss Steve Cooper after January's victory against Southampton at St Mary's. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images.
DANGER: Recently returned Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi, right, pictured with boss Steve Cooper after January's victory against Southampton at St Mary's. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images.
