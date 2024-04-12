Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A huge Leeds United boost is expected with a Whites position change and alteration in the predicted finish for Daniel Farke’s side.

Leeds were held to a goalless draw against Tuesday night’s visitors Sunderland, a result which left United’s top-two destiny out of their own hands and changed a view on where the Whites were predicted to finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having been second favourites for automatic promotion for many months, Leeds slipped to third in the betting and behind Ipswich Town who then had the chance to kick three points clear of Leeds in Wednesday night’s hosting of Watford.

Ipswich, though, were also held to a goalless draw, which has led to the bookmakers reaching a fresh verdict and Farke’s side now once again second-favourites, just, behind Leicester City.

Ahead of this weekend’s games, Leicester are now 11-20 favourites for the title, followed by Leeds at 10-3 and then Ipswich at 5s. The Foxes are 1-9 for a top-two finish and Leeds are now next in the betting again at 8-13 followed by Ipswich at 10-11 and Southampton at 20s. The Saints were 100-1 midweek.

Leicester visit Plymouth Argyle on Friday night and Leeds are then next up when they take on relegation-battling Blackburn Rovers on Saturday lunchtime at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bookmakers are very confident that Leeds will bag the big boost of a three-point haul as the Whites are long odds-on and no bigger than 4-11 but as short as 2-7 with some firms. Blackburn can be backed at 9-1 to leave Elland Road with a victory and the draw is a 9-2 shot.

Ipswich, who are currently one point ahead of United, then host Middlesbrough in a 3pm kick-off and Michael Carrick’s visitors are given a fair chance of taking a positive result away by the bookmakers.

Ipswich are odds on favourites but only just at 17-20. The draw is a 3-1 chance and a Boro win is only 10-3.