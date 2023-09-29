A big Leeds United boost is expected amid a huge change at a particular promotion rival – but with the prospect of a long-term twist.

Leeds will resume their Championship promotion quest with Saturday’s clash at another of last season’s relegated sides in Southampton who were second favourites to win the division after a strong start to the new campaign.

Russell Martin’s side began the new season by taking ten points out of a possible 12 but the Saints have since lost four games on the spin and now sit in 15th place.

Leeds, meanwhile, who began the new term by taking just two points out of a possible nine, moved into the division’s top six with last weekend’s 3-0 triumph at home to Watford and the bookmakers also expect the Whites to win Saturday’s lunchtime showdown at St Mary’s.

FANCIED: Leeds United's Patrick Bamford, above, is joint favourite to score first in Saturday's Championship clash at Southampton upon being back in the mix after injury. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

Despite being away from home, Leeds are favourites with every firm in being no bigger than 11-8 but as short as 6-5 whereas the hosts can be backed at 2-1. The draw is on offer at 11-4 and the visitors are responsible for three of the top four in the first scorer market.

Whites pair Joel Piroe and the fit again Patrick Bamford are 6-1 joint favourites to net the game’s first goal, followed by Southampton’s Adam Armstrong and United’s record signing Georginio Rutter who are both 7s. Saints forward Che Adams and Leeds attacker Joe Gelhardt are then both 15-2, after which there is a break in the market to Southampton’s Sekou Mara at 9s.

Southampton remain among the sides fancied for promotion in still being fourth favourites to win the division but now at 25-1 having been around a quarter of that earlier this summer. Leeds, on the other hand, are now 11-2 to win the league but the twist in the tale is that the bookies still expect both the Whites and Saints to end up in the play-offs.

