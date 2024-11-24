Leeds United team news is in for Sunday’s return to action at Swansea City.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Leeds United star makes a quick return amid two Whites changes for Sunday’s Championship return and top-spot chance at Swansea City.

Victory at Swansea would take fourth-placed Leeds top of the division on goal difference and star winger Largie Ramazani has made a quick return to the Whites bench upon recovering from an ankle injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramazani damaged ligaments in the 2-1 win at home to Watford on October 22 and was thought to be facing up to six weeks out.

Boss Daniel Farke, though, revealed at Friday’s pre-match press conference that Ramazani was now back in the mix and an option to feature at Swansea but only from the bench.

The Belgian takes his place amongst the substitutes as Farke makes two changes to his side at a time when four players remain out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two changes see Joel Piroe and Dan James come into the XI as Mateo Joseph and Willy Gnonto drop to the bench.

Junior Firpo remains suspended as he serves the second game of a three-match ban imposed by the FA for a headbutt on Millwall’s Danny McNamara in this month’s 1-0 loss at The Den.

Sam Byram again deputises for Firpo at left back. Club captain Ethan Amadu, fellow midfielder Ilia Gruev and also now Isaac Schmidt are out injured.

Joe Gelhardt has ben struggling with a hip issue but was not named as one of the injuries at Farke’s pre-match press conference. The young forward is once again not involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swansea boss Luke Williams has made one change to his side as Liam Cullen replaces Žan Vipotnik upfront fresh from scoring twice for Wales during the international break.

Ex Leeds loanee Matt Grimes is captain.

Swansea City: Vigouroux; Key, Cabango, Darling, Tymon; Grimes (c), Gonçalo Franco, Allen; Ronald, Peart-Harris, Cullen. Subs: McLaughlin, Fulton, Vipotnik, Bianchini, Tjoe-A-On, Christie, Naughton, Abbey, Abdulai.

Leeds United: Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk (c), Byram, Tanaka, Rothwell, James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe. Subs: Darlow, Debayo, Crew, Wober, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Gnonto, Bamford, Joseph.