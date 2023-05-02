Sam Allardyce could earn £3m from his anticipated four-game stint in charge of Leeds United - if the Whites retain their Premier League status.

According to reports from the Daily Mail and The Times, Allardyce will be paid £500,000 to manage the Elland Road club for the remainder of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds are outside the bottom three on goal difference and face Man City, Newcastle United, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur in their final four games of the season.

It is claimed if Allardyce guides the club to safety, he will pocket an extra £2.5m bonus. The former Bolton boss is poised to replace Javi Gracia.

The Spaniard was named as Whites boss on a flexible contract in February following the dismissal of Jesse Marsch after a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest.

He won three of his first six games in charge but a run of one draw and four defeats is set to result in his departure, with Leeds conceding 18 goals in that run which included big defeats to relegation rivals Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allardyce has been out of work since leaving West Brom at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, as he spent just six months at the club before stepping down after the Baggies were relegated.

That was the first time in his career he had been relegated as a manager, having previously steered Everton, Sunderland and Crystal Palace to safety.

In a week of big changes at Elland Road, Leeds announced the departure of director of football Victor Orta by mutual consent on Tuesday.

A statement from Leeds United read: “Over the years Victor and his team have been responsible for recruiting players and staff that have gone on to become legends of the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Andrea Radrizzani said: “I am deeply saddened by the way that this chapter closes as Victor has been responsible for some of the best moments of my time as owner of Leeds United and I thank him and his people for all they have done in the past six years.

“However, it is clear that it is time to change direction and therefore we have agreed that Victor will leave the club. I understand supporters are hurt and upset, but now is a time for unity.