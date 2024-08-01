Huge Leeds United backing, massive Whites youngster call in predicted Championship top scorer charts

Daniel Farke’s Whites are heading for a second consecutive campaign back in the country’s second tier following defeat to Southampton in the 2023-24 Championship play-off final. Southampton, champions Leicester City and runners-up Ipswich Town were the only three sides to outscore Leeds but the bookmakers have issued a very strong Whites prediction on the 2024-25 season goals front.

Ahead of the new campaign, the bookmakers have now finally formed a market in the race to be next season’s Championship top goalscorer. Seven Leeds players feature amongst the top 30 with a particular Whites pair very high up in the betting. Here is a full rundown in reverse order from 30 down to number one.