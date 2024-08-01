Huge Leeds United backing, massive Whites youngster call in predicted Championship top scorer charts

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 1st Aug 2024, 18:02 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2024, 18:27 BST
The new Championship season is within touching distance, and huge Leeds United backing has been issued on the predicted top scorer front.

Daniel Farke’s Whites are heading for a second consecutive campaign back in the country’s second tier following defeat to Southampton in the 2023-24 Championship play-off final. Southampton, champions Leicester City and runners-up Ipswich Town were the only three sides to outscore Leeds but the bookmakers have issued a very strong Whites prediction on the 2024-25 season goals front.

Ahead of the new campaign, the bookmakers have now finally formed a market in the race to be next season’s Championship top goalscorer. Seven Leeds players feature amongst the top 30 with a particular Whites pair very high up in the betting. Here is a full rundown in reverse order from 30 down to number one.

Odds: 66-1.

1. 30th: Gabriel Sara (Norwich City)

Odds: 66-1. Photo: Nigel French

Odds: 66-1.

2. 29th: Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers)

Odds: 66-1. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

Odds: 66-1.

3. 28th: Oscar Estupinan (Hull City)

Odds: 66-1. Photo: Tony Marshall

Odds: 66-1.

4. 27th: Wilson Odobert (Burnley)

Odds: 66-1. Photo: Matt McNulty

Odds: 50-1.

5. 26th: Dan James (Leeds United)

Odds: 50-1. Photo: Alex Caparros

Odds: 50-1.

6. 25th: Liam Cullen (Swansea City)

Odds: 50-1. Photo: Dan Istitene

