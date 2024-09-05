Huge Leeds United backing in Championship top scorer prediction amid massive Whites change

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 5th Sep 2024, 17:25 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2024, 18:13 BST
Leeds United have made big changes to their attacking ranks – and a fresh verdict has been formed on where Whites players will feature in the Championship’s top scorers.

Daniel Farke’s side netted 81 goals over the course of the 2023-24 Championship season, a tally only beaten by three other sides in the division. Those sides, though, were the three times that sealed promotion in runners-up Ipswich Town with 92, champions Leicester City with 89 and play-offs winners Southampton with 87.

Twenty-five of United’s league goals arrived from either Crysencio Summerville or Georginio Rutter but both players were sold in the summer transfer window in which Leeds added new attackers in Manor Solomon and Largie Ramazani.

As part of a rise from within, 20-year-old striker Mateo Joseph has also started the season as the new first choice striker amid injury to Patrick Bamford. Brenden Aaronson has also re-emerged as a Whites threat upon returning from last season’s loan spell at Union Berlin while fellow forwards Joel Piroe, Willy Gnonto, Dan James and Joe Gelhardt remain on the scene. But will the Whites score enough goals to secure promotion at the second attempt?

A betting market for Championship top scorer was formed just before the start of the season and plenty of changes have taken place in that market amid the final few weeks of the summer transfer window and the first four games of the new campaign. Here, in reverse order, is the predicted top 25 and where Leeds players feature.

Odds: 66-1.

1. Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United)

Odds: 66-1. Photo: Danny Lawson

Photo Sales
Odds: 66-1.

2. Brandon Thomas-Asante (Coventry City)

Odds: 66-1. Photo: Nigel French

Photo Sales
Odds: 66-1.

3. Million Manhoef (Stoke City)

Odds: 66-1. Photo: Paul Harding

Photo Sales
Odds: 66-1.

4. Macaulay Langstaff (Millwall)

Odds: 66-1. Photo: Christopher Furlong

Photo Sales
Odds: 66-1.

5. Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United)

Odds: 66-1. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Odds: 50-1.

6. Liam Cullen (Swansea City)

Odds: 50-1. Photo: David Davies

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Daniel FarkeCrysencio SummervilleSouthampton
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice