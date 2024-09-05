Daniel Farke’s side netted 81 goals over the course of the 2023-24 Championship season, a tally only beaten by three other sides in the division. Those sides, though, were the three times that sealed promotion in runners-up Ipswich Town with 92, champions Leicester City with 89 and play-offs winners Southampton with 87.

Twenty-five of United’s league goals arrived from either Crysencio Summerville or Georginio Rutter but both players were sold in the summer transfer window in which Leeds added new attackers in Manor Solomon and Largie Ramazani.

As part of a rise from within, 20-year-old striker Mateo Joseph has also started the season as the new first choice striker amid injury to Patrick Bamford. Brenden Aaronson has also re-emerged as a Whites threat upon returning from last season’s loan spell at Union Berlin while fellow forwards Joel Piroe, Willy Gnonto, Dan James and Joe Gelhardt remain on the scene. But will the Whites score enough goals to secure promotion at the second attempt?