Scotland international midfielder McGinn suffered a hamstring injury in the 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur on New Year’s Day which forced him off in the 78th minute. The 28-year-old has not featured in either of Villa's games since and Birmingham Live are reporting that the Villa skipper is thought to have suffered a grade two hamstring tear.

Villa are already without longer-term absentee Diego Carlos as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles tendon and also Leander Dendoncker who is suspended following his straight red card in Sunday's shock 2-1 defeat at home to Stevenage in the FA Cup third round. Matty Cash and Ludwig Augustinsson were also both taken off against Stevenage and boss Unai Emery was unable to offer an update on the duo at his post match press conference. Asked how they were, Emery said: "I don’t know. I don’t know."

Emery was at least able to welcome back Douglas Luiz and Jacob Ramsey from their recent injuries against Stevenage. Luis played the full match whilst Ramsey was brought on in the 67th minute. World Cup winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was an unused substitute having already returned to play the full duration of the midweek 1-1 draw at home to Wolves.