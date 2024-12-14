A huge fresh boost in Leeds United’s promotion bid is expected.

Leeds United are firmly expected to bag a fresh boost in the club’s promotion quest - resulting in a key rival big gap issue.

Daniel Farke’s Whites are heading into the weekend’s games having fallen back down to second place in the Championship table by virtue of Sheffield United’s 1-0 win at Millwall on Wednesday night.

The Blades sit one point clear of second-placed Leeds in pole position but Farke’s side now have a three-point cushion in the automatic promotion places back to third-placed Burnley.

The bookmakers, though, now fully expect Leeds to create a new six-point gap back to Burnley and also move top with victory in today’s lunchtime kick-off at Preston North End.

The Clarets do not play next until Sunday afternoon when they visit Norwich City in a 3pm kick-off. Sheffield United, meanwhile, play on Saturday afternoon in a 3pm kick-off at home to Plymouth Argyle.

The bookies fully expect Chris Wilder’s side to win that one but only after another Whites win at Preston. The Lilywhites are on a five-game unbeaten run under boss Paul Heckingbottom yet Leeds are odds-on with every bookmaker to take all three points despite Preston’s home advantage.

Despite the recent 1-0 loss at Blackburn Rovers being fresh in the memory, Leeds are no bigger than 7-10 but as short as 8-13 with some firms. Preston can be backed at 9-2 whilst the draw is on offer at 3s.

Sheffield United are then no bigger than an eye-watering 1-4 to beat 13-1 shots Plymouth but Burnley are only marginally favourites at Norwich with very little between the two sides. The Canaries are a best-priced 19-10 with the Clarets 13-8.

It’s a similar story with fourth-placed Sunderland in their Saturday afternoon clash at Swansea City. The two teams are 7-4 joint favourites. Sunderland begin the weekend just one point behind Burnley but four adrift of Leeds.