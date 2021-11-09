Chris Dawson spent 15 years with the Whites and made four first team appearances in the Championship before his release at the age of 21.

READ: How timing was everything for former Leeds youngster Chris DawsonSerious injuries prevented him from bouncing back with Rotherham United and he found himself in non-league in the 2018/19 season. He joined ambitious Northern Premier League outfit Buxton in the summer of 2020 and although Covid-19 disrupted and eventually cancelled his debut season, he and the Bucks are enjoying the current campaign.

They currently sit fourth in the table, seven points behind leaders Matlock Town but with four games in hand, and they're in the second round proper of the FA Cup for the first time since the 1958/59 season. It's only the third time in club history that they've got this far, having lost a round three tie at Doncaster Rovers in 1951/52 in their best ever run.

Wins over Sherwood Colliery, Rushall Olympic, City of Liverpool, Kettering Town and York City have earned Dawson and his team-mates a home tie against League One Morecambe, with whom current Leeds midfielder Alfie McCalmont is spending the season on loan. Morecambe sit fifth from bottom in League One but 76 places still separate the two sides.

Dawson, now 27, has featured in every game of the cup run and scored in the ties against Sherwood Colliery and City of Liverpool.

The second round game takes place at Buxton on December 4, when Dawson will be a win away from a possible third round reunion with his boyhood club Leeds.

McCalmont has started in eight of 14 League One games at Morecambe and played all 90 minutes of their first round FA Cup win over Newport County.