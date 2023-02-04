Huge double Leeds United boost with star Manchester United man banned for both Whites dates
Manchester United will now have one of their key players suspended for both of next week’s Premier League clashes against Leeds United.
Erik ten Hag’s side were leading 2-0 in Saturday’s hosting of Crystal Palace when midfield lynchpin Casemiro was shown a straight red card for violent conduct after putting his hands around Will Hughes’ neck. The 30-year-old Brazilian international will now serve a three-game ban meaning he will be suspended for both Wednesday night’s clash against Leeds at Old Trafford and also the return fixture just four days later at Elland Road.