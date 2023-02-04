News you can trust since 1890
Huge double Leeds United boost with star Manchester United man banned for both Whites dates

Manchester United will now have one of their key players suspended for both of next week’s Premier League clashes against Leeds United.

By Lee Sobot
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Erik ten Hag’s side were leading 2-0 in Saturday’s hosting of Crystal Palace when midfield lynchpin Casemiro was shown a straight red card for violent conduct after putting his hands around Will Hughes’ neck. The 30-year-old Brazilian international will now serve a three-game ban meaning he will be suspended for both Wednesday night’s clash against Leeds at Old Trafford and also the return fixture just four days later at Elland Road.

OFF: Casemiro is given his marching orders at Old Trafford. Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images.
