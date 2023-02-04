Huge double Leeds United boost with star Manchester United man banned for both Whites dates

Erik ten Hag’s side were leading 2-0 in Saturday’s hosting of Crystal Palace when midfield lynchpin Casemiro was shown a straight red card for violent conduct after putting his hands around Will Hughes’ neck. The 30-year-old Brazilian international will now serve a three-game ban meaning he will be suspended for both Wednesday night’s clash against Leeds at Old Trafford and also the return fixture just four days later at Elland Road.