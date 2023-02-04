Huge Charlie Cresswell boost amid Leeds United battle and big moment for ex-Whites attacker

United’s England under-21s international defender Cresswell is on a season-long loan at Championship side Millwall but the 20-year-old had been an unused substitute for five consecutive league games before getting just one minute from the bench in the 1-0 success at Cardiff City.

Cresswell, though, was named in the starting line up for Saturday afternoon’s Championship hosting of Sunderland for whom another Whites loanee Joe Gelhardt was handed a Black Cats debut in starting upfront. Creswell played the full duration of the contest which ended in a 1-1 draw after Sunderland’s Dennis Cerkin netted an 81st-minute equaliser to cancel out Jake Cooper’s 59th-minute opener. Gelhardt played upfront and was brought off with one minute left whilst Jamie Shackleton was an unused substitute for the Lions.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Whites loanee defender Leo Hjelde bagged another full match for Rotherham United who held highflying visitors Sheffield United to a goalless draw. Cody Drameh also bagged his second start for new loan side Luton Town in their hosting of Stoke City. The right back, who was booked, played 62 minutes of a 1-0 victory. Ian Poveda was named on the bench for Blackpool for their clash at Middlesbrough and came on with nine minutes left of a 3-0 defeat. Whites attacker Tyler Roberts was not involved for QPR in their clash at Huddersfield Town.

BACK IN BUSINESS: Charlie Cresswell, right, for Millwall. Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images.

In League One, Lewis Bate made his latest start for Oxford United in their home clash against Shrewsbury Town which ended in a 1-0 defeat in which Bate played the full match. Ex-Whites attacker Max Dean also enjoyed a huge moment in netting his first senior goal for new club MK Dons to seal a 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers.

In League Two, Alfie McCalmont was an unused substitute for new loan side Carlisle United in their 1-0 defeat at home to Harrogate Town whilst Jack Jenkins was not involved for Salford City in their hosting of Rochdale.