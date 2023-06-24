Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Huge change leaves new very strong favourite for Leeds United manager's job

Leeds United still remain without a manager but a huge change has led to a new very strong favourite to fill the Elland Road hotseat.
By Lee Sobot
Published 24th Jun 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 10:59 BST

Patrick Vieira had become a firm market leader with the bookmakers towards the middle of the week, replacing Daniel Farke at the head of the betting. But there has now been a major change on the odds front over the vacant Whites position.

Here, we run through the very latest odds to become next Leeds manager as of Saturday morning in reverse order, leading to a new very strong favourite.

There is now a new very strong favourite in the Leeds United next manager market.

1. Leeds United next manager odds

There is now a new very strong favourite in the Leeds United next manager market.

Odds: 33-1.

2. Carlos Corberan

Odds: 33-1. Photo: Pete Norton

Odds: 33-1.

3. Diego Flores

Odds: 33-1. Photo: Daniel Jayo

Odds: 33-1.

4. Steven Gerrard

Odds: 33-1. Photo: Clive Brunskill

