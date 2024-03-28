Daniel Farke’s Whites were around 7-1 second favourites to win the division when betting opened for this season’s Championship last summer and at times the Whites have been as big as 14s to finish in first place. Based on the full range of bookmaker’s prices, United’s predicted finish has fluctuated throughout the campaign and at one point dipped as low as fourth.

But Leeds have taken a staggering 37 points out of a last possible 39 heading into Friday evening’s clash at Watford and Easter Monday’s night-time showdown against Hull City at Elland Road. United’s amazing recent run has them sat top of the division, ahead of second-placed Leicester City on goal difference, albeit the Foxes have a game in hand.

Leicester had been long odds on title favourites for much of the campaign but there has since been a huge change on that front.

Leeds and Leicester are both one point ahead of third-placed Ipswich Town who have also seen changes in their predicted throughout the season, in addition to fourth-placed Southampton who are eight points further back but with two games in hand.

Ahead of a potentially crucial weekend, here is the vastly changed new predicted final table based on the very latest title odds with prices for relegation used to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half and promotion odds for the rest.