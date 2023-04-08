Huge boosts for trio of Leeds United's relegation rivals as Whites survival picture changes

Leeds began the weekend sat 13th in the Premier League table and two points clear of the drop zone following Tuesday night’s 2-1 win at home to relegation rivals Nottingham Forest . The Whites, though, will kick-off Sunday’s hosting of Crystal Palace in 16th place after particularly big boosts for a trio of United’s relegation-battling rivals.

Wolves , West Ham United and Bournemouth all bagged victories from Saturday’s 3pm kick-offs which allowed all three teams to jump above the Whites. Wolves saw off Chelsea with a 1-0 triumph at Molineux in Frank Lampard’s first game back in charge of the Blues. West Ham also recorded a 1-0 success at a sliding Fulham side whilst Bournemouth enjoyed a 1-0 win at a very troubled Leicester City side. Bournemouth began the day in the drop zone but have now jumped up to 15th, one point ahead of Leeds but having played one game more.

There were, though, blows for both Everton who fell to a 2-0 defeat at Manchester United and Nottingham Forest who were beaten 2-0 at Aston Villa. Forest have now plummeted into the division’s drop zone in which they are now third-bottom and two points behind fifth-bottom Leeds who have a game in hand. The Whites are also two points clear of fourth-bottom Everton who have played one game more. Leicester are second-bottom, two points further behind Forest on the same amount of games played. Bottom of the pile Southampton who are a further two points adrift host Manchester City in Saturday’s evening kick-off in what now acts as their game in hand.