Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A huge boost in Leeds United’s promotion bid is expected.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have received massive backing for Monday night’s huge Championship hosting of Sunderland which is expected to produce a huge Whites boost and new Burnley obstacle.

Daniel Farke’s Whites were knocked off top spot on Saturday afternoon as a 1-0 victory for Sheffield United at Luton Town sent the Blades into pole position and one point ahead of their Elland Road rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds, though, who have a far superior goal difference, now have a game in hand via Monday night’s hosting of Sunderland in which the bookmakers are very confident the hosts will bag all three points.

Despite just seven points separating the two teams in the table, Leeds are very strong odds-on favourites in being no bigger than 4-7 but as short as 4-9 with some firms.

The Black Cats can be backed at 11-2 to leave LS11 with all three points and the draw is on offer at 16-5.

Leeds have the first seven players in the first scorer market which is headed by 22-5 shot Joel Piroe and the bookies firmly expect that Farke’s side will return to first place with victory that would leave them two point clear of the Blades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even a draw would put Farke’s side top on goal difference yet those producing the odds fully anticipate a victory that would create a very new obstacle for third-placed Burnley to overcome.

Scott Parker’s Clarets moved to within four points of Leeds through Saturday’s goalless draw at Preston North End but the bookie expect Leeds to now establish a big seven-point gap to Scott Parker’s side with a victory and on the same amount of games played.