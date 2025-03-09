A huge boost in Leeds United’s promotion bid is confidently expected.

Confidence in Leeds United’s promotion bid remains extremely high and a huge boost is expected amid Sheffield United and Burnley changes.

Daniel Farke’s Whites remain top of the Championship table despite having seen both Burnley and Sheffield United play twice since last weekend’s 1-1 draw at home to West Brom.

Back to back wins for both sides have led to Leeds only being top of the division on goal difference and with just a two-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places.

Second-placed Sheffield United moved level on points with Leeds through Saturday’s 1-0 win at home to Preston North End whilst third-placed Burnley’s 4-0 romp against visiting Luton Town left them just two points behind Daniel Farke’s Whites.

The bookmakers, though, fully expect Leeds to kick on again with a victory from today’s lunchtime kick-off at Portsmouth who are rated big underdogs despite home advantage and their record at Fratton Park.

Pompey have lost just four games at home all season yet Farke’s top-of-the-table Whites are very strong odds-on favourites for today’s 12 noon kick-off in being no bigger than 4-9 but as short as 1-3 with some firms.

John Mousinho’s hosts can be backed at 7-1 and even the draw is as big as 4-1.

Leeds also have the first eight players in the first goalscorer market which is headed by Joel Piroe at 4s.

A 2-0 Whites win is top of the shop in the correct score market at 57-10.